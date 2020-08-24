Centre for Development of Computing- Common Admission Test or the C-CAT 2020 Admit Card will be uploaded on August 25th by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), know how to download @cdac.in.

The Centre for Development of Computing- Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2020 Admit Card will be uploaded on August 25th by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). Those who have registered for the exams may visit the online portal of CDAC to download their Admit Cards. As earlier planned, the C-CAT 2020 examinations will be held on August 29th and 30th. Registered candidates also have the choice to participate in the C-CAT 2020 exams online while back at home.

The Admit Cards of the examinations will entail within them the aspirants’ name and roll number, information about the exams, a picture and signature photo of the candidates, location of the respective exam centres, dates and timings of the exams and necessary rules and regulations to be observed. Candidates need to go to the CDAC’s online portal, cdac.in. A direct URL to download the Admit Cards will also be available.

Follow the below steps to download your Admit Cards from CDAC’s website:

Visit CDAC’s website, cdac.in. Click/tap on the CDAC C-CAT 2020 Admit Card hyperlink. The hyperlink will only be found once the Admit Cards are uploaded, it will not be available before that. Fill in the necessary credentials after the hyperlink redirects you. Download the Admit Card and print it for future reference.

The C-CAT Ranks will be listed on the aforementioned website of CDAC on September 5th. It should be remembered that a particular candidate will be assigned the exam day as chosen by them while filling the online application form. Although, they will be given these slots on a first come first serve regulation.

The C-CAT exams are held for admissions into post-graduate diploma courses for Computer Science, Mobile Computing and other degrees. Candidates will be inducted into these according to the marks earned by them in the entrance exams.

