CDAC C-CAT Admit card 2018: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is all set to release the admit cards for the upcoming C-CAT exam on its official website today, i.e. on December 7, 2018. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can go to the official website and download the Admit Cards as soon as it is published by the authority on cdac.in.

Meanwhile, the C-CAT examination will be conducted by the Centre on December 9 and 16, 2018 for the admission to various Computer PG Diploma courses for the February 2019 session. This entrance examination is conducted two times a year i.e. in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions).

How to download the Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of C-DAC – cdac.in

On the homepage, search for the ‘Education and Training’ section and click on the link

Candidates will be redirected to the next page

From there, you'll be directed to a new page

Now, click on CDAC C-CAT Admissions link

On the next page enter the registration number and other necessary details

The Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the Admit Card for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click on this link: https://www.cdac.in/

