CDAC C-CAT 2019: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has declared the results of CDAC C-CAT 2019 entrance examination results on its official website today, December 27, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination this year and were eagerly waiting for the results can now check their respective result on the official website of the CDAC.

The entrance examination for the admissions into the computer courses was conducted by the Centre on December 9 and December 16, 2018. This examination is held in computer-based mode and twice in a year. Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the result. For more updates regarding the counselling and seat allotment, log into the official website of CDAC.

How to download the CDAC C-CAT 2019 entrance examination results?

Visit the official website of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing

Search for the link that reads, “CDAC C-CAT 2019 Results” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, a pdf will appear

Check if your roll number exists on the list

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

