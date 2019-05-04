CEE Kerala integrated LLB: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala is accepting applications for the integrated five-year LLB course. The candidates who are intersted and fall under the eligibilty criteria can apply for it on the official website which is cee-kerala.org. The question paper will comprise of objective type questions and the students are supposed to answer 200 questions.

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: Registration process to close soon, check steps to apply, exam pattern and eligibility criteria

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala is accepting applications for the integrated five-year LLB course. The candidates who are intersted and fall under the eligibilty criteria can apply for it on the official website which is cee-kerala.org. The candidates should register themselves on or before May 8, 2019. After the deadline, no application forms will be accepted for admissions.

The students who are willing to sit for the test should immediately apply for the examination. On the basis of the marks obtained by the students, they will be given seats. The students should note that the examination will be based on online mode and is scheduled for May 22, 2019, Wednesday.

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: Exam pattern:

The question paper will comprise of objective type questions and the students are supposed to answer 200 questions. Divided into different topics, 60 questions will belong to general English section, 45 45 questions will be from general knowledge and 25 questions from arithmetic and mental ability section followed by an aptitude for legal studies which will account for 70 questions.

For every right answer, the student will score 3 marks and the entire question paper will contain 600 marks on total. Negative marking of 1 marks will be applied on each wrong answer and 1 mark will be deducted from the total.

The examination duration will be of two hours in which students have to fairly answer all the questions.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the easy steps to apply for it.

Step 1: Go on the official website @ cee-kerala.org

Step 2: Find and click LLB 5 years online application facility option present on the homepage.

Step 3: As you will be taken to a new page, click on the link that says online application

Step 4:Now find and click on the link that says‘registration’ on the extreme right

Step 5: Provide the required details, register

Step 6: Using registration number, log-in and fill the form

Step 7: Make payment

Step 8: Upload images, submit it now.

Step 9: Take a print out of confirmation page

