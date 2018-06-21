The rank list for admissions through the KEAM 2018 entrance exam has been released by CEE Kerala on its official website. Candidates can check their ranks at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The ranks of the selected candidates for admissions into various courses i.e. Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Medical & Allied Courses commencing for the academic year 2018 has been released by CEE Kerala on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the KEAM 2018 examination can check their ranks at cee.kerala.gov.in. Reports say that the Board had conducted the entrance examination during April this year.

While the scores of the entrance were published on May 22, the rank list declared yesterday. The ranks have been allotted purely on basis of the merit of candidates, soon after the release of scores of the entrance examination, the candidates who appeared for the exams were asked to submit their Class 12 or HS subject scores of Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/Computer/Science/Biotechnology/Biology through the official website of the CEE Kerala for allotting the ranks according to merit.

ALSO READ: BSEB Results 2018: Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 postponed till June 26, see how to download

Moreover, equal weightage of marks was taken from the entrance examination and marks obtained in the HS or Plus two level of the qualifying examination.

How to check the rank list online:

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in Find the link that reads, KEAM rank list 2018 After clicking on it, the candidate will be directed to a PDF where the names of the candidates with their rank will be given Check the list and download if necessary.

ALSO READ: IIMC entrance examination 2018 results to be out today, check how to download @ iimc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More