CEED 2019 result: The Common Entrance Examination for Design 2019 results is out. CEED for the admission of M.Design and PhD programmes was held for students who are willing to enrol for the current academic session. Over 1179 candidates have qualified for the exam out of 5491 candidates who reportedly appeared for the CEED 2019 examination. Delhi student Divya Lohia has bagged the top position by scoring 70.59 while Anurag Sachan from Kanpur and Alen Antony Francis from Ernakulum have ranked second and third position in the examination. According to the official statement that was posted on the website, the CEED 2019 scorecard is now available for download. The procedure is valid for a time period of over 1 year. CEED 2019 scorecard is not allowed to be used as the date of birth, category or disability status for any official work.

The CEED examination consists of two papers with final scores of 25% for the first paper while, 75% for the second paper. Candidates apply for CEED in order to get admission for Master of Design programmes at IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur, and IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and PhD programmes in Design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kanpur.

The Common Entrance Exam for Design is held to examine the aptitude of a candidate for design involving drawing skills, communication, visual perception ability, problem solving skills, logical reasoning and creativity.

