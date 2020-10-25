CEED, UCEED 2021: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) announced the extension of the last date to apply online for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) till October 31.

CEED, UCEED 2021: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) announced the extension of the last date to apply online for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) till October 31. Aspiring students can now register online for admission to the 2021-22 academic session to different design postgraduate and undergraduate degree courses till October 31 without late fee charges.

As per the official website, earlier, the last date was till October 24. But the institute will now allow the candidates to apply online after October 31 till November 7 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

UCEED Application Form 2021: Follow the steps below to register-

Candidates have to visit the UCEED online registration portal Fill UCEED 2021 registration form or click here Eligible candidates have to upload the required documents Candidates have to pay the application fee. Without fee payment, it won’t be complete. Download the UCEED registration form 2021 You are advised to take the printout for future references

UCEED Application: Follow the steps below to register-

Candidates have to visit the CEED Registration Form Fill CEED 2021 registration form or click here Eligible candidates have to upload the required documents Candidates have to pay the application fee. Without fee payment, it won’t be complete. Download the CEED registration form 2021 You are advised to take the printout for future references

