Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Cement Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for the vacancy for artisan trainee posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the CCI. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online and to send application is October 25, 2019. hence candidates must apply before the last date so as to avoid the last-minute rush. A total of 60 posts have been notified through this recruitment drive.

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

04 vacancies have been notified for Civil posts

09 vacancies have been notified for Electrician posts

06 vacancies have been notified for Instrumentation posts

13 vacancies have been notified for Welder posts

13 vacancies have been notified for Filter posts

05 vacancies have been notified for MTO post

01 vacancies have been notified for Mining post

09 vacancies have been notified for production posts

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Civil, candidates must have Matriculation with Full Time 02 years’ Regular ITI from Govt. Recognized Institute in Draughtsman Trade.

To apply for the post of Electrician, candidates must Matriculation with Full Time 02 years’ Regular ITI from Govt. Recognized Institute in Electrician Trade.

To apply for the post of Instrumentation, candidates must have the Matriculation with Full Time 02 years’ Regular ITI from Govt. Recognized Institute in instrument Mechanics or Industrial Instrumentation.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information about the vacancies.

