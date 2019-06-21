CTET Admit Card 2019: CTET Admit Card 2019: The Central Board of School Education has issued the CTET Admit Card 2019 on the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates can follow the following easy steps and download their hall tickets, The CTET 2019 will be held on July 7, 2019.

CTET Admit Card 2019: The Central Board of School Education has released the CTET Admit Card 2019 today, June 21, 2019. The hall tickets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test were issued on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019. All the important details including timing and center are written on the CTET Admit Card 2019. Earlier, reports had suggested that the CBSE would not release the hall tickets this week.

The CBSE will be holding the CTET 2019 in two slots — morning and evening. Paper I will be held in the morning shift and Paper II in the afternoon. Last year the CTET was conducted in December. As many as 1,78 lakh candidates were eligible for the Paper while 1.26 had qualified for Paper II. The hall tickets for the same were released on November 22.

Check steps to download CTET Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of the CTET at ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the CTET Admit Card link. You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credentials. The CTET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The CTET 2019 will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities of the country. The CBSE has added more cities in Assam and Bihar after a large number of candidates from these two states applied.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App