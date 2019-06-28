CCL Jobs 2019: Central Coalfields Limited issued a notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Technician, and Pharmacist. Candidates can apply for the invited applications on or before July 25, 2019

CCL Jobs 2019: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Technician, and Pharmacist. Candidates are invited to apply for the post in a prescribed format on or before July 25, 2019.

Important Dates:

Last date of Application – July 25, 2019

Central Coal Fields Limited Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 102

Staff Nurse – 80

Physiotherapist – 5

technician (Audiometry) – 6

Technician (Dietician) – 4

Technician (Refraction) – 6

Technician (Radiographer) – 1

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Technician, and other Posts:

Educational Qualification and experience :

Staff Nurse – 12th pass and plus A grade nursing diploma or certificate from a recognized institute approved by the government

Physiotherapist – Diploma in Physiotherapy from government recognized institute (minimum 3 years course)

Technician (Audiometry) – 12th pass plus a diploma in Audiometry from government recognized institute plus three years experience in recognized government institute/ hospitals

Technician (Dietician) – Recognized diploma in dietetics

Technician (Refraction) – 12th pass plus a diploma in refraction from government recognized institute plus three years experience in recognized government hospitals/ institute.

Technician (Radiographer) – Diploma in respective technology from an institute recognized by the government.

Note: All eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and can send the application form along with other necessary documents to the general manager, Recruitment Department, Ranchi.

Central Coal Field Limited is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, an undertaking of the government of India. CCL manages the nationalized coal mines of the coal mines authority, central division. It presently has 65 operative mines in areas of East Bokaro, West Bokaro, North Karanpura, South Karanpura, Ramgarh Giridih, and Hutar.

