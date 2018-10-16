Central Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2018: As many as 760 Trade Apprentice posts are vacant, as per the latest notification mentioned on the official website of the central coalfields www.apprenticeship.gov.in. The interested candidates can visit the official apprenticeship portal of Government of India. The shortlisted candidates will be paid stipends as per the regulations. The candidates between 18 to 30 years (as on November 15, 2018) can apply for the post.

Central Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2018: The Central Coalfields Limited has invited applications for 760 vacancies in Trade Apprentice posts on the official website of the central coalfields apprenticeship.gov.in. The interested candidates can visit the official apprenticeship portal of Government of India. The shortlisted candidates will be paid stipends as per the regulations.

The online application link for CCL trade apprentice vacancies will be activated on October 29, 2018. The last date to apply for the CCL trade apprenticeship posts is November 15, 2018.

The candidates can select any one of the 12 CCL establishments at the time of application.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates between 18 to 30 years (as on November 15, 2018) can apply for the post.

Educational Qualification

The candidate who wishes to apply for the post must have completed ITI in respective trade from an Institute recognised by NCVt or SCVT.

Meanwhile, the dates have been extended for online submission for conducting the 108th AITT under ATS to be held from 28/11/2018 to 7/12/2018.

Recently, the Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal visited the Piparwar Project of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) for conducting an inspection in Ashoka Project, Piparwar. He also enquired about the various mine activities and expansion plans.

On this occasion, CMD, CCL, Gopal Singh, Director (Technical / Operations), AK Mishra, Director (Planning / Project) VK Srivastava, General Manager of Piparwar Area and other officials of the district were also present.

Coal Minister emphasised on the need for coal production, productivity and dispatch, while giving necessary directions to the officers. He said that CCL has a significant role to play in the mission ‘Power For All’ of Government.

