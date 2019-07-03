Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Central Electronics Limited for the post of Manager. Those who want to apply for the post can do same through the official website, celindia.co.in or before July 20, 2019.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Central Electronics Limited has invited the applications for the post of Manager. Candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in on or before July 20, 2019. A total 75 posts are vacant for the post. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree and MBA can apply for the posts. A minimum of 55 per cent marks in academics and 18 years of work experience is required for the post of Manager.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Selection process

On the basis of the interview, the candidates will be selected.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website celindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process link’

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Once the application process completed, click on ‘submit’

Step 6: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Central Electronics Limited recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the post on or before July 20, 2019.

Full-time bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline which is not less than 65 per cent marks. Final year/semester students shall also be eligible to apply.

A minimum of 65 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA is required for their engineering degree.

Candidates should have a degree in the following cases:

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) in the upper age limit. A minimum of 10 years for PwD-General, 13 years for PwD-OBC and 15 years for PwD-SC/ST candidates. While there is an age relaxation of 5 years which will be applicable for the natives of the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989. In no case, upper Age limit will be exceeded to 55 years, as on 31 December, 2018.

