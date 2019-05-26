Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 32 of Junior Technical Associate posts before June 23: Central Railway is inviting applications for the posts of Junior Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through official website @indianrailways.gov.in from May 24 to June 23, 2019.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates apply online through Central Railway Official Website on or before 23 June 2019.

Application Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application – 24 May 2019

Last Date of Online Application – 23 June 2019 till 05:00 PM

Vacancy details:

Junior Technical Associate (Works) – 32 Posts

Eligibility:

4 years Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University I Institute.

Application Fee:

Candidates have to pay Rs. 500/ for the general category and (Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities

