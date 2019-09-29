Central University of Haryana Recruitment 2019: The Central University of Haryana has invited applications for the filling up of the multiple Teaching posts such as Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts.

Central University of Haryana has notified vacancies for various Professor posts and therefore, inviting applications for filling up the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates are only left with a couple of days to apply for the posts, interested candidates still have a chance to apply for the above-mentioned posts within a given prescribed format on or before the last date, October 1, 2019.

The candidates are especially advised that they must read the official notification clearly and carefully before applying for the post and submitting the application form, they need to go through the eligibility criteria carefully as the candidates who’ll not fit in the eligibility criteria, their application forms will not be entertained for the recruitment process.

Vacancy details to apply for Central University of Haryana Recruitment 2019:

Professor: 27 Posts

Associate Professor: 47 Posts

Assistant Professor: 106 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Central University of Haryana Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

The candidate should be qualified as per the norms by UGC and acquire the complete knowledge of the particular subject.

Fees

General/OBC category- Rs 1000/-

SC/ST women- No Charges

Selection process

The right candidate will be selected on behalf of his/her performance in the written examination and interview.

Direct Link to Apply for CUH Recruitment 2019- https://work.cuh.ac.in/

Direct Link to the Official Notification- http://www.cuh.ac.in/admin/uploads/files/1CUH_Advertisements.pdf

How to apply for Central University of Haryana Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates who satisfy the need of eligibility criteria can apply for the various Teaching posts online by submitting their duly filled online application form with all the required documents, certificates and mark sheets on the official website @cuh.ac.in on or before the closing date, October 1, 2019. The candidates must ensure to take the print out of their online application form for the reference in future. If interested and you have not applied for the post yet then hurry up before you miss the chance as only 2 days are left for the last date of submission of the application form.

