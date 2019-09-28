Central University of Haryana (CUH) is hiring for the post of Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor. The candidates can apply to the posts by or before October 1, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website @www.cuh.ac.in. The candidates can check the official website and get the latest information.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @www.cuh.ac.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the details

4. Download the application form

5. Take the print out for the future reference

Vacancies:

Professor – 27 Posts

Associate Professor – 47 Posts

Assistant Professor – 106 Posts

For the qualification of vacancies, the candidates should have the required educational qualification as per the UGC norms. The candidates should pay Rs 1,000 for the general category. The OBC should pay the same amount. The female candidates must pay the same amount.

The candidates should apply for the post till October 1, 2019. The application forms window is open from September 13, 2019. The candidates can pay the fees until the last date of applying. After which no application will be entertained. The officials have maintained that the date of extending will be notified if it happens. The candidates will get the admit cards in the coming weeks.

The selection will be done after the written test. The candidates will be invited for the interviews. Later, the board will notify the selection of candidates through the official website. Candidates have been asked to check the website so that they may not be able to miss the exams.

The candidates should carry the admit cards on the date of examination. Failing which, the candidates will not be able to appear in the exams. The candidates should have the Id cards along with the admit cards so that the authorities find it possible to check the candidates’ identity. The Central University of Haryana is one among the top universities across the country.

