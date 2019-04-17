Central University Punjab Admission: CUCET Admission 2019: The Central Univerity of Punjab has extended the process of (CUCET) application until April 20, 2019. Students willing to apply for the examination can apply by visiting the official website, cup.edu.in. The university will release the admit card of the (CUCET) examination on May 10, 2019.

Central University Punjab Admission: The application process for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 has been extended till April 20, 2019. Earlier the application process for the examination was about to close on April 13, 2019. The (CUCET) Examination is conducted by the Central University of Punjab. The university has released the notification about the revision of the dates of the application process on the official website. Only those candidates can apply who want to pursue a Postgraduate program or doctoral program in the various colleges or universities. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the university, cup.edu.in. The Central University of Punjab is going to release the admit card for the examination on May 10, 2019.

Important Dates CU CET 2019:

Online application start: May 13, 2019

Last date to apply: April 20, 2019

Admit card Release date: May 10, 2019

Examination Date: May 25 and May 26

Answer key upload: May 27, 2019

Result Declared: June 21, 2019

The Central University of Punjab is inviting the applicants to take admission in the 42 Master level Programmes and 30 PhD programmes. The candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official website of the Central University, Punjab. The Authorities has urged the student to visit the official website of the university and check the Details of the various programmes under various colleges an institutes. The Candidates who are appearing for the Examination are requested to bring the Admit Card to the CUCET examination centre.

Documents Required to apply for the CUCET 2019:

Scanned Photograph of the candidate

Scanned signature of the Candidates

Academic documents of Candidate

Email Addresses of Candidate

About CUCET:

CUCET is an entrance examination which is conducted by the Central University of Punjab. Every year the University has conducted the Examination for the student take admission in the various college which comes Under the Central University of Punjab. It is a central university located in Bhatinda, Punjab.

