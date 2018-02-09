The Narendra Modi-led Central government on Friday cleared the PM Research Fellowships (PMRF) scheme which will provide a financial aid of up to Rs 80,000 and a research grant of Rs 2 lakh to selected students. A candidate aspiring for the fellowship program should have achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.5 or higher in his/her final year of B.Tech, integrated M.Tech or M.Sc in science and technology streams.

The Central government has finally approved the lucrative PM Research Fellowships (PMRF) for students of higher education institutions like IITs, NITs and IISERs. The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the fellowship program on Friday in a bid to stop the brain drain that the country witnesses every year. The PMRF is seen as the most lucrative scholarships for students ever in India’s history as it will provide a financial aid of up to Rs 80,000 and a research grant of Rs 2 lakh to selected students.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led Centre has allocated a total of Rs 1,650 crore for the research scholars in the country and the money will be spent over the course of three years. PM Research Fellowships aim at granting Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 in scholarships to the students of IITs, NITs and IISERs while few selected research students will get a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to help achieve their academic goals.

Speaking about the PMRF, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The scheme will go a long way in tapping the talent pool of the country for carrying out research indigenously in cutting-edge science and technology domains. Research under the scheme will address our national priorities on the one hand and the shortage of quality faculty in premier educational institutions of the country on the other. It will help convert brain drain into brain gain.”

Reportedly, a candidate aspiring for the fellowship program should have achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.5 or higher in his/her final year of B.Tech, integrated M.Tech or M.Sc in science and technology streams. The PMRF scheme will come into effect from the 2018-19 academic session.