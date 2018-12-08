CBSE instructed to change exam pattern: The Central government has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make changes in exam pattern in order to test the descriptive and objective knowledge of the candidates, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh.

CBSE instructed to change exam pattern: The Central government has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make changes in exam pattern in order to test the descriptive and objective knowledge of the candidates, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh has said. The Centre is aiming at upgrading the quality of education in the country, he said while addressing an event in Kolkata on Thursday. Singh said the decision was taken after consultation with all members of the state boards to maintain uniformity in the system.

The minister while speaking at a session on higher education organised by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry said there is a huge disparity in marking style in different regions of India. He cited the example of students seeking admission in Delhi University (DU). The minister further spoke about the Centre’s plan to prepare children for future jobs.

He said the government is framing advanced educational policies as the scientists today are deliberating on the fourth industrial revolution, Internet of Things, Big Data and Artifical Intelligence. He said funds to states have seen a significant spike. He underlined that only 25.2 per cent have access to higher education which needs to be with the time. The government is building new schools colleges to end this disparity and regional imbalance.

He also spoke about giving 100 per cent funds to those states that do not have a Central University. The internships need to be made compulsory for students to make them employable, he said, adding that only 26 per cent of Indian engineering graduates were employable.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More