The central government is expected to reopen the educational institutions in a phase-wise manner. Schools and institution are likely to commence between September 1, 2020, to November 14, 2020.

Schools, Colleges and other Educational institutes are likely to reopen soon as the central government is in talks to reopen them. The central government is expected to reopen the educational institutions in a phase-wise manner. Schools and institution are likely to commence between September 1, 2020, to November 14, 2020. cPerhaps, the final decision of the authorities will come by the end of this month along with Unlock guidelines.

As per reports, students from classes 10 to 12 will be required to come for the initial 15 days. Schools will call a limited number of students to the schools to avoid crowding, if there are a lot of sections in any schools for a particular class, they will call students in batches on alternate days. Reports say that schools will function in phases, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and then from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. One hour in between will be dedicated to sanitization.

Schools are likely to reopen with 33 per cent of teaching staff and students. The guidelines for the reopening of schools will be released with the Unlock guidelines for other things at the end of this month. However, the decision of reopening the schools will be taken by the state governments, reports say. Several surveys have shown in the past that students, as well as parents, are not in favour of opening the schools.

But some of the students who come from weak backgrounds cannot afford laptops, smartphones and internet connections to avail Online classes and are therefore forced to make a compromise with their education. However, maximum students still seem to stand against the decision of reopening the schools and other educational institutions.

