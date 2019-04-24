CET BED 2019 Result: The CET BED 2019 Distance Education Entrance Exam results 2019 has been announced by the Nalanda Open University (NOU) at the official website cetbeddistance.com. The candidates who appeared for the examination on March 17can check and download the result from the official website.

CET BED 2019 Result: The Nalanda Open University (NOU) has been declared the CET BED 2019 CET BED 2019 Distance Education Entrance Exam) results 2019 on the official website cetbeddistance.com. All the interested candidates can check and download the result on the official website. The students appeared for the Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam in the month of March 17, 2019 can check their results after following steps:

Visit the official website – cetbeddistance.com On the homepage of the website, click on the link ‘Click here for CET-B.Ed. 2019 (Distance Mode) Result After clicking, you will be directed to anew page. The page will be displayed in a pdf format. On the Pdf find your roll number and check marks obtained

Check direct link here of result

Also Read: CET BED 2019 results: Bihar B.Ed entrance exam result 2019 to release today @cetbeddistance.com

Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam 2019: Qualifying marks

The qualifying marks of Unreserved candidates 35 while qualifying marks of reserved candidates is 30.

Also Read: Telangana inter result 2019 declared by Telangana Board, check result on T App Folio

Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam 2019: Counselling session

A detailed programme schedule for counselling for Bihar CET BEd 2019 (distance mode) admissions will be released on April 25, 2019. The counselling for Bihar CET BEd 2019 (distance mode) admissions will begin from April 25 and concluded on April 30 (midnight). The payment mode is online through State Bank of India.

Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam 2019: Result postponed

The Bihar B.ed Distance Education Entrance results were to be declared on April 13 but had to be postponed to April 23 due to technical reasons.

Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam 2019: About Nalanda University

Nalanda Open University (NOU) is a University at Patna in Bihar state, India. It provides education through distance and open education. Those who will acquire Nalanda Open University Degree/Diploma /Certificates will be eligible for higher studies, public & private sector employment and service promotions. NOU provides courses post- graduate degree programs, post-graduate diploma programmes, graduate or degree programmes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App