CET BED 2019 results: Bihar CET B.Ed distance mode entrance exam results 2019: The Bihar CET BEd 2019 distance mode results were supposed to be announced on April 13 but had to be postponed to April 23 due to technical glitches. The result will be declared by today evening the candidates can see the official website for more details.

All the students who have appeared in the Bihar BE.d distance education entrance exam earlier this month can now check the result for the same via the official website of the CET BED or Nalanda open university. The detailed programme for counselling for Bihar CET Bed 2019 distance mode admissions will be released on April 25, 2019. The counselling date for the same will be held from April 25, 2019, to April 30, 2019 ( midnight).

Take a look at the steps to download the result for CET BED 2019 result here:

Step 1: Open the official portal of Bihar CET BED 2019 via the official website of Nalanda open university- cetbeddistance.com

Step 2: After opening the official website of the same the student has to click on the link reading as CET BED 2019 Distance mode result on the homepage of the website

Take a look at the screenshot here and continue further on:

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open where the aspirant has to fill in the required details asked for example roll number, the application number, password, date of birth and other details as asked.

Step 4: After putting in your details the CET BED 2019 result will be in front of you.

Step 5: It is suggested that the candidates should download and take a print out of the BIHAR Bed entrance exam result for future references.

