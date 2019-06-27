CG PPT 2019 counselling: The counselling for the CG PPT 2019 has started and is being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB).

CG PPT 2019 counselling: The CG PPT 2019 counselling registration has been started by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board(CPEB), Raipur. The registration for the counselling will be done through online mode only candidates are required to register in the same way. All the candidates who have qualified the written examination can register themselves for the counselling round by visiting the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), cgdte.in. All the eligible candidates for the CG PPT 2019 Counselling will be able to register themselves from the official website only. After the end of the counselling process, all the candidates will be able to execute the choice locking process. The admissions will be done on the basis of merit.

Steps to register for CG PPT 2019 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board first, cgdte.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying CG PPT 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details like date of birth, domicile details and CG PPT 2019 roll number.

Step 5: Candidates need to choose a password of their choice.

Step 6: After the submission of all the details, a unique registration code will be generated.

Step 7: All the candidates are supposed to log in using the registration number and the self-generated password.

Step 8: All the candidates need to pay the registration fee after the verification of all details.

The candidates who will fulfil all the criteria and register themselves for the counselling round will only be able to successfully get the seats based on their choice and preference made by them at the time of online registration.

