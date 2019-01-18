CG TET 2019: The application process for teacher recruitment exam i.e. Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2019 has begun through the official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates can check the details regarding the exam and recruitment process here.

Chhattisgarh CG TET 2019: The Chhattisgarh professional examination board has published a notification inviting applications for the post of CG TET 2019 through the official website – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. According to the notification, the application process for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2019 has been opened through the official website. The Board will be conducting the examination on February 24, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the positions before the last date.

The last date for the submission of the online applications has been scheduled for February 3, 2019. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible for applying to the posts. The application process will be closed on the official website at 11:59 PM on the last day of the application day. Reports also say that the examination will be conducted in two different shifts i.e. in the morning (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 4:45 pm).on the scheduled date.

How to check the notification on the official website?

Log into the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Recruitment Board – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CGTET 2019 Application Notification” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and go through the pdf before applying

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Recruitment Board: http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/

