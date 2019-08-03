CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 admit card: Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha announced Assistant Grade 3 hall tickets. Candidates must download from the official website of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha or click on the link @cgvidhansabha.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that Assistant Grade 3 exam will be a written examination and its mandatory for the students to carry the admit cards in the examination hall, otherwise, they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination hall. Candidates must download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it so that they appear the exam, Candidates must also carry the ID card with the admit card. The Assistant Grade 3 admit card will only be available on the official website of CG Vidhan Sabha and no other source.

Follow the steps to download the CG Vidhan Sabha 2019, Admit Card:

Step 1: Click on the link @cgvidhansabha.gov.in

Step 2: on the homepage, under Recruitment

Step 3: Click on the link assistant grade 3 admit card

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the generated link Admit Card

Step 6: To download the admit card candite must enter the credentials like, Registered Mobile No, Your password, Captcha

Step 7: Click on the Submit button

Step 8: The admit card will appear

Step 9: Candidates must download the Assistant Grade 3 admit card 2019

Step 10: Take a hard copy of it

