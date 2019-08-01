CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019 has been released on the official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys by following the steps given below.

CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has finally released the Answer Keys of Sahayak Shikshak Vigyan Prayogshala Exam 2019 through the official w3ebsite – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in on yesterday, i.e. on July 31, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination this year are advised to check the answer keys on the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

How to check the CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) Answer Key 2019?

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Sahayak Shikshak Vigyan Prayogshala Answer keys 2019” on the homepage and click on the same

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the login details and click submit

Now, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed containing the Sahayak Shikshak Vigyan Prayogshala Answer Keys

Download and take a print out for reference

According to reports, the candidates who have submitted their applications for recruitment to the Assistant Teacher Science (Laboratory) SETL post vacancies through the CG Vyapam official website are advised to check their answer keys and raise objections if there exists any against the wrong answer keys. The Answer keys are now available on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The authority had conducted the Sahayak Shikshak Vigyan Prayogshala Exam 2019 July 28, 2019, across the state at various centers. Candidates must note that the last date for filing of the objections has been scheduled for August 5, 2019. Candidates need to send their objections through the official mail – cgvyapam.dawaapatti2019@gmail.com on or before the last date.

