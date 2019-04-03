CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Applications are been released for the post of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Exercise Teacher posts under Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. There are almost 14,580 vacancies that is to be filled with eligible candidates. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the post through official website- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in on or before April 25, 2019.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board invited applications for the post of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Exercise Teacher posts. The Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in on or before April 25, 2019. More than 14000 vacancies are to be filled with eligible candidates.

The selection for CG Vyapam Teacher posts will be done on the basis of written examination followed by a personal interview.

Important Date:

• April 25, 2019: Last Date of Online Application

Vacancy details:

• Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre) – 4000 Posts

• Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory (E & T cadre) – 1200 Posts

• Assistant Teacher English (E Cadre) – 306 Posts

• Lecturer (E & T cadre) – 3177 Posts

• Teacher (E & T cadre) – 4696 Posts

• Teacher English medium (E cadre) – 456 Posts

• Exercise Teachers (E & T Cadre) – 745 Posts

Educational Qualification:

All candidates should have a Graduation Degree/ B.Ed/ equivalent from any recognized university/ institution.

Age Limit(min-max):

• 18 to 40 Years (Expected)

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through the official website-cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Application fee:

• General Candidates -Rs. 350/-

• OBC -Rs. 250/-

• SC/ST – 200/-

About Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board:

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board provides medical, Ayurveda, engineering, agriculture colleges and polytechnics organizing pre-examination and other examinations which are to be authorized for the jurisdiction of this circle, all necessary arrangements For Rywahi and system state has been formed Professional Examination Board. It is a professional examination board of Madhya Pradesh, India. It conducts various tests for admission to professional courses and streams. It is the largest examination conducting anatomy of Madhya Pradesh and comes directly under the Directorate of Technical Education (Government of Madhya Pradesh). The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is a self-financed, autonomous body of State Govt. The Professional Examination Board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted.

