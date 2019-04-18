CG Vyapam has recently released a notification for recruiting Lecturer, Assistant Teacher, Teacher, and Exercise Teacher Posts. The candidates who wish to apply for these posts can visit the official website @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in before April 25, 2019.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has finally released the employment notification for recruiting Exercise Teacher, Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher posts. This opportunity can turn beneficial for all those candidates who wish for government jobs as more than 14000 vacancies are open for the post of teachers. The candidates who wish to apply for the varied posts can apply online for the post of Lecturer from April 16, 2019, April 26 for Assistant Teacher (Science), May 7 for Teacher and Assistant Teacher post.

Talking about the application process, it will be conducted online through the official website: www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

The selection procedure for CG Vyapan for 14,580 Teacher posts will include a written examination which will be followed by a personal interview.

Here is a list of important dates for the Teacher posts

The online application process for Lecturer Post begins from April 16, 2019

The online application process for Lecturer Post ends on May 12, 2019

The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science) begins from April 26, 2019

The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science) ends on May 26, 2019

The online application process for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) begins from May 07, 2019

The online application process for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) ends on June 09, 2019

The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre) begins from May 14, 2019

The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre) ends on June 16, 2019

Date of examination for Lecturer is July 14, 2019

Date of examination for Asst Teacher (Science) is July 28, 2019

Date of examination for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) is August 11, 2019

Vacancy Details

Total Posts 14,580 Posts

For the post of Lecturer, there are in all 3177 posts

For the post of Teacher E-Cadre in all, there are 2545 posts

For the post of T-Cadre in all, there are 2896 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher (E-Cadre) Science in all, there are 2020 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher (T-Cadre) Science in all, there are 1980 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) E-Cadre in all, there are 789 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) T-Cadre in all, there are 411 Posts

For the post of Teacher (English) in all, there are 456 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher (English) in all, there are 153 posts

For the post of Assistant Teacher (English) -Science Group in all there are 153 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should at least have passed Higher Secondary, Diploma, B.El.Ed, B.Ed, TET, Graduation, BA.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed and Teacher Eligibility Test.

Age Limit- The age limit to apply for the post is from 21 Years to 35 Years

Selection program: Candidates should come prepared for Written Examination and Interview

How To Apply: The candidates who wish to appear for the post can apply through online mode via the website www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

