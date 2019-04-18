CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has finally released the employment notification for recruiting Exercise Teacher, Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher posts. This opportunity can turn beneficial for all those candidates who wish for government jobs as more than 14000 vacancies are open for the post of teachers. The candidates who wish to apply for the varied posts can apply online for the post of Lecturer from April 16, 2019, April 26 for Assistant Teacher (Science), May 7 for Teacher and Assistant Teacher post.
Talking about the application process, it will be conducted online through the official website: www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
The selection procedure for CG Vyapan for 14,580 Teacher posts will include a written examination which will be followed by a personal interview.
Here is a list of important dates for the Teacher posts
- The online application process for Lecturer Post begins from April 16, 2019
- The online application process for Lecturer Post ends on May 12, 2019
- The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science) begins from April 26, 2019
- The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science) ends on May 26, 2019
- The online application process for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) begins from May 07, 2019
- The online application process for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) ends on June 09, 2019
- The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre) begins from May 14, 2019
- The online application process for Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre) ends on June 16, 2019
- Date of examination for Lecturer is July 14, 2019
- Date of examination for Asst Teacher (Science) is July 28, 2019
- Date of examination for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) is August 11, 2019
Vacancy Details
Total Posts 14,580 Posts
- For the post of Lecturer, there are in all 3177 posts
- For the post of Teacher E-Cadre in all, there are 2545 posts
- For the post of T-Cadre in all, there are 2896 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher (E-Cadre) Science in all, there are 2020 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher (T-Cadre) Science in all, there are 1980 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) E-Cadre in all, there are 789 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) T-Cadre in all, there are 411 Posts
- For the post of Teacher (English) in all, there are 456 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher (English) in all, there are 153 posts
- For the post of Assistant Teacher (English) -Science Group in all there are 153 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should at least have passed Higher Secondary, Diploma, B.El.Ed, B.Ed, TET, Graduation, BA.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed and Teacher Eligibility Test.
Age Limit- The age limit to apply for the post is from 21 Years to 35 Years
Selection program: Candidates should come prepared for Written Examination and Interview
How To Apply: The candidates who wish to appear for the post can apply through online mode via the website www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
