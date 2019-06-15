CG Vyapam 2019: The admit card for Chhatisgarh Vyapam has been released on the official website and, hence those who applied for the exam are required to download admit card at the earliest.

CG Vyapam 2019: Chhatisgarh Vyapam or CG PEB has released the admit card for admission to MSc Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing courses. The admit cards were released on June 14, 2019. Those who have applied for the course are required to download the admit card from the official website i.e. cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

The CGPEB is scheduled to conduct both the entrance examinations on June 23, 2019. The MSc nursing exam or MSCN 19 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm while the Post-Basic nursing exam will be conducted from 2 to 4:15 pm. Both exams will be conducted in Raipur and Bilaspur.

Candidates are required to report at the respective exam centre one hour ahead of the exam to go through the security check process. They can go through more details through this notification.

The admit card needs to be downloaded as early as possible, failure of which will result in the deactivation of the admit card link.

The admit card for both MSc Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing can be downloaded from here:

The official notification for both the exams was released in April and the application process went on until May 12, 2019. The notification for both the exams was released along with the BSc Nursing entrance examination, admit card for which has bee released.

CG Vyapam 2019: How to download

Go to the official website

Click the link that reads download admit card for the relevant exam

Enter your log-in credentials and submit

Once you have entered your credentials, you can download your admit card

Download your admit card and get a hard copy to show it at the exam centre while appearing for the exam

