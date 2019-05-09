CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing the CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 and CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 on May 10 at around 01:00 PM on its official websites i.e. cgbse.net. Students who appeared for the CGBSE Board exams 2019 this year and are eagerly waiting for their CGBSE Secondary Board Result 2019 and CGBSE Higher Secondary Board Result 2019 are advised to keep checking the mentioned above website for updates.

The board secretary VK Goel was quoted saying that the results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be declared on May 10 at 1 pm. The students can get the results through the websites cgbse.nic.in, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

This year, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted CGBSE Board exams for over 8 lakh students. The CGBE Class 10th examination 2019 was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2019, while CGBSE Class 12th exams 2019 were conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2019. Ass per sources, the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 will be announced tomorrow at around 01:00 PM.

Steps to check and download the CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 / CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education High School (Class 10th) Result 2019 or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Higher School (Class 12th) Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter roll number, name, mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Submit your credentials to check the CGBSE Board Result 2019.

Step 5: Your Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 or CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 of Science, Humanities / Arts and Commerce on the same date. Students who appeared for the examination will have to visit their respective school soon after the declaration of CGBSE 12th Result 2019 in order to collect the original mark sheet.

