CGBSE Class 10 and 12th Board Results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Results 2019 next week of May on the official website, cgbse.nic.in . The candidates who appeared in the examination can check it through results.cgbse.nic.in. No confirmed date and time has been announced yet. The CGBSE is expected to announce the same anytime soon.

CGBSE Class 10 and 12th Board Results 2019: Exam dates

The CGBSE held the class 10th board examination from March 1 to March 23, 2019. While the class 12th board exams from March 2, 2019 to March 29, 2019.

Chattisgarh Board CGBSE Results 2019: List of official websites to check scores

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10 and 12th Board Results 2019: Third party websites

Apart from these official websites, the candidates can check it through other official websites. There are high chances, like every year, the official website might crash, so there are other alternative websites through which the candidates can know their results.

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

CGBSE Class 10 and 12th Board Results 2019: Steps to check class 10 and class 12

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CGBSE, results.cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will have to select two servers to get your result for the 10th and 12th exams

Step 3: For Chhattisgarh Class 10th exam, click on the link ‘High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019’

Step 4: For Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam or click on ‘Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019’

Step 5: Enter your roll number

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Chhattisgarh Board results will appear on the screen

Step 8; Download it. Take out a print out of the same for future use.

