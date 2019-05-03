CGBSE Board Results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CGBSE Class 12th Results 2019 and CGBSE Class 10th Results 2019 in the second week of May. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CGBSE i.e. cgbse.nic.in to know the details.

CGBSE Board Results 2019 @ cgbse.nic.in: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to release the board examination result of the 2018 – 2019 batch, next week. The candidates who appeared for the CGBSE Class 12th and CGBSE Class 10th exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education i.e. cgbse.nic.in in order to get the latest updates. Though the board still haven’t released an announcement stating that the CGBSE Board Results 2019 will be declared in the second week of May but according to the speculation will be announced on the official website. Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2019 were declared on May 9, 2019. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted CGBSE Class 10th Exam 2019 and CGBSE Class 12th Exam 2019 in the month of March.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10th Result, CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CGBSE Board Results 2019.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Submit your details like Roll Number, Name.

Step 5: Your CGBSE Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result.

Last year, over 6 lakh students appeared for the board examinations conducted by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The pass percentage for class 12th was 77 per cent in which boys scored 74.45 per cent while girls in class 12th bagged 79.04 per cent. The state topper Shivkumar Pandey bagged 98.40 per cent marks in CGBSE Class 12th Results 2018.

On the other hand, Sandhya Kaushik managed to rank second by scoring 97.40 per cent marks. Shubham Gandharv and Shubham Kumar Gupta were third toppers with 97.20 per cent marks, respectively. Talking about the toppers of CGBSE Class 10th Results 2018, Yagyesh Chauhan scored 98.33 per cent while Mansi Mishra topped with 98 per cent and the third topper Anurag Dubey with 97.67 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App