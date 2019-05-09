CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2019 declared @cgbse.nic.in: The result has been announced on the official website. Those who haven't checked their result yet are required to check it asap to avoid heavy traffic hassle.

CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2019 declared @ cgbse.nic.in: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the class 10, class 12 result today i.e May 10, 2019, Friday. The same has been confirmed by the board secretary VK Goel who has announced that the board will be declaring the result at about 12 pm on May 10 i.e Friday. The result can be downloaded through the official websites i.e. cgbse.net.

Nearly 8 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10, 12 examinations this year. The class 10 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2019, while for class 12, the exam was conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2019.

CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2019 declared @ cgbse.nic.in: Where to check

Official website: cgbse.nic.in. Besides the official website, the result will also be available on the following websites:

results.cg.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.in

CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2019 declared @ cgbse.nic.in: Where to check

Go to the official website of CGBSE i.e. cgbse.nic.in. Click the link that reads Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education High School (Class 10th) Result 2019 or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Higher School (Class 12) Result 2019. Mention roll number, name, mobile number and email address. Submit your credentials and wait for the online mark sheet to appear Your Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download your CGBSE Class 10 or class 12 Result 2019 result, and take a print out for future reference.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2019 for all the streams i.e., Science, Humanities and Commerce on the same date. Students who appeared for the examination will have to visit their respective school soon after the declaration of CGBSE 12 Result 2019 in order to collect the original mark sheet.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App