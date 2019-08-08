The results for the class 10 and class 12 supplementary examination will be declared by tomorrow by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). All students can check their result by visiting cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result to be out tomorrow: Check steps to download @ cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for the class 10th and class 12th supplementary examinations. The supplementary results for the class 10th and 12th have been released on the official website of the Chhattisgarh board. All the students who appeared in the exams can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Chhattisgarh board, cgbse.nic.in.

Steps to download CGBSE class 10 supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying High School Supplementary Examination Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF copy of the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

Steps to download CGBSE class 12 supplementary results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the Higher Secondary School supplementary Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF copy of the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App