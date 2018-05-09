The Class 10 and Class 12th results of the Chhattisgarh Board of School Education has been released on the official website of the board. Students can download the results by entering their roll numbers on the website following the steps, which are given below.

The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on their official website today. The total pass percentage in the Class 12 examination has been reported to be 77% and that of Class 10 is 68.04%. Shiv Kumar Pandey is the topper of Class 12 Examination securing 98.40%. while Sandhya Kaushik is the second topper who has secured 97.40%. Students who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 examinations this year can check their results on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Moreover, the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 5 and till March 28, 2018. The Class 12 examination was conducted during March and April. Out of 4,42,060 students who have appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 examination 3,86,349 students have passed in the examination last year. The CGBSE Class 12 examination held last year, had 2,79,906 students appearing for the examination and out of the total, the overall pass percentage was around 76.36%. The boys had a pass percentage of around 73.07% while the girls had outperformed them with a pass percentage of 79.05%.

Meanwhile, those who were waiting for their results this year can now follow the following steps to download their results from the official website of the board.

Students can check the following steps given below to check their CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2018 online:

Log on to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board, i.e. cgbse.nic.in Search for the link that read, “CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018” or “CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018” Click on the relevant link Students will be directed to a new page Now enter your name, roll number, etc, on the fields provided for entering the same Now, click on the submit button Ýour results will be displayed on the screen Download the results and take a print out of the same

To go to the link directly, click here: “CGBSE Results 2018”

