CGBSE class 10th, 12th result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary education has locked the date to declare the results for the CGBSE Board class 10th result 2019 and the CGBSE Board class 12th result 2019. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is going to announce the CGBSE Board class 10th result 2019 on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 01:00 PM. The CGBSE will be releasing the result for the CGBSE Board class 10th examinations on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and download their result by visiting the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), cgbse.nic.in. All the students are advised to check other official website to in case the original site gets crashed due to heavy traffic. results.cg.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and cgbse.net.

The Chhattisgarh Board has conducted the CGBSE class 10th examinations from March 5 to March 28, 2019, and the exams for the CGBSE Board class 12th were organised from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The board results for both the class 10 and class 12 students is important. This year approximately 8 lakh students have appeared in the CGBSE class 10th and class 10th examination.

List of websites to check the CGBSE class 10th, 12th result 2019:

cgbse.net

results.cg.nic.in

indiaresults.com

Last year statistics of the CGBSE class 10th, 12th result 2019:

In the year 2018, the examinations for Chhattisgarh Board were conducted from March 5 to March 28 for class 10th and from March 7 to April 2 for class 12th. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 9, 2018. Around six lakh students appeared for the examination last year. The pass percentage of CGBSE Board class 12 was 77 per cent and the pass percentage of class 10 was 68.04 per cent.

