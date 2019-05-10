CGBSE class 10th results 2019: The class 10th examination results have been declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on May 10, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website cgbse.net. This can be checked through third party websites that is, results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

CGBSE class 10th results 2019 @cgbse.net: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the results of classes 10th examinations on May 10, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website cgbse.net. there are also third-party websites from where the results can be checked that is results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com. The results of the class 12th have been announced on the same day that is, on Friday. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10th and class 12th examinations this year. Class 10th examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 68 per cent. This means this percentage of students have qualified the examination. Nisha Patel has emerged as the topper in Class 10th exam with 93.33 per cent. In 2019, the girls have outshone boys in the class 10th with a pass percentage of 77.70 per cent while the pass percentage of boys stands at 68.25 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE): Here are the steps to check the results 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the class 10th results 2019.

Step 3: A new page will appear for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided

click on submit.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future use.

Students can also check the results through their mobile phones. They can follow certain steps. First students need to visit google play store. Then download the result app as per rating. Pre-register with your registration number or roll number. Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App