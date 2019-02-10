CGBSE date sheet 2019: The examination for class 10 will commence from March 1, 2019 and will end on March 23, 2019. And for class 12 examination,e exams will start from March 2, 2019, and go on till March 29,2019. The candidates can check the official pdf in the link stated below.

CGBSE date sheet 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) recently released its official notification stating that the datehseet for class 10 and 12 are finally out. The candidates who will be giving board this year are suggested to keep a track of the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of School Education for more information on the board examinations. The complete date sheet is available at the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The board examinations for class 10th will commence from March 1, 2019, and will go on till March 23, 2019. Whereas class 12 board examinations will be held from March 2, 2019, an would end on March 29,2019. The examination for class 10 and 12th will be conducted in one slot that is from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Students can download the full date sheet from the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of School Education.

Important information about the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is that the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. The board started conducting the examinations from 2002 onwards and has divided Chattisgarh into 18 ones for development of secondary education. The motto of the Chattisgarh board of Secondary Education is to develop and promote education in the state.

