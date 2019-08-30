CGBSE Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Exam Results 2019 and Chhattisgarh Ed Result 2019 has been declared on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the same here.

CGBSE D.El.Ed Result 2019: CGBSE or Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination results on the official website – cgbse.nic.in today, August 30, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the official website of the Chattisgarh Board and download the results Chattisgarh CGBSE D.El.Ed Result 2019 from the official website now. For more information regarding the results and other necessary details, candidates must keep an eye on the Chattisgarh Board official website.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh D.El.Ed Result 2019: How to download?

Candidates need to visit the official website of CGBSE –

On the homepage, click on the link that says, Chhattisgarh D.El.Ed Result 2019 download

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Here enter your roll number and click on submit

The Chhattisgarh D.El.Ed Result or CGBSE D.Ed result will be displayed on the computer screen

According to the reports, the results are supposed to be declared on the official website yesterday, August 29, 2019. However, the Board has released the CGBSE D.El.Ed results on the official website today only. The Board had conducted the Chattisgarh D.El.Ed Exam 2019 and Chattisgarh D.Ed Exam 2019 at various examination centers on June 7, 2019.

