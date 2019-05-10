CGBSE Result 2019 Live: CGBSE will declare the Class 10th and Class 12 result today at 1 pm @ cgbse.nic.in. Chhattisgarh board exam 2019 result will also be available on alternative websites— results.cgbse.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 @ cgbse.nic.in: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10, 12 board results today at 1 pm. The CGBSE will publish the results on its official website @ cgbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh board examination can also check their result on alternative websites— results.cgbse.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh board examinations were held between March 1 to 23, while Class 12 exams were conducted between March 2 to 29, 2019. Candidates who have been waiting eagerly for the exam results can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to declare the CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019 for all the streams i.e. Science, Humanities / Arts and Commerce today. The students can also check their board results in their respective schools and through SMS service.

After the declaration of CGBSE 12 Result 2019, the candidates should collect the original mark sheet/scorecard from the school as soon as possible for future use.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: Once the result is displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out of it for future use.

Here are the LIVE updates for CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019

The Chhattisgarh board examinations for Class 10 were held between March 1 to 23, 2019. Parellely, Class 12 exams were conducted between March 2 to 29, 2019. According to the reports, results for CGBSE will be announced today at around 1 pm.

CGBSE functions under the Government of Chhattisgarh and conducts the board examination for Class 10 and 12 in the state from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones and aims to promote and develop secondary education in the state.

Last year, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 stood was 68.6 % and for Class 12 was 77 %. According to the official data, 2,76,906 students had registered themselves for Class 12 exams whereas 4,42,060 students appeared for Class 10 examination in 2018.

Today, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will share the mark sheet for Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019 for all the streams i.e. Science, Humanities / Arts and Commerce. The result can be accessed through the board’s official website cgbse.nic.in and SMS service.

The students who are waiting for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 results can follow the steps mentioned above to check and download their result from cgbse.nic.in. The result will also be available on alternative websites—results.cgbse.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE will declare the result for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination today. According to the official website of the board, CGBSE will publish the results at around 1 pm on its official website @ cgbse.nic.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App