CGBSE Results 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on its official website @ results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can check their CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2018 by following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to check CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Supplementary Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CGBSE Board’s @ results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10, 12 supplementary results.

Step 3: Submit the necessary details like roll number, date of birth, centre of examination and rest required details.

Step 4: The supplementary result of CGBSE Class 10, 12 will pop on your screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the mark sheet for future reference.

