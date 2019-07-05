CGPET Exam 2019: Osmania University released the admit card and candidates can download the admit card by just visiting Osmania University official website @osmania.ac.in. Candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for a counselling session.

CGPET Exam 2019: Candidates who were waiting for the release of the admit card has come to end, Osmania University released the admit cards for CGPET Exam 2019 on there official website @osmania.ac.in., candidates who want to download the admit card can access to it by just directly visiting on the official website of Osmania University, candidates can download it from online by seating anywhere.

For CGPET Exam 2019 for phase 1 declared in online mode. The counselling for the second phase was conducted by Chhattisgarh professional examination board (CPEB) from July 1 to 4. However, the shortlisted candidates who appeared CGPET Exam 2019 will be called for the counselling process according to their marks and ranks.

Candidates must know that before appearing for the exam they must carry the admit card, thus if the candidates carry the admit cards then they won’t be allowed to sit in the exam as it’s an ID proof of the candidate, candidates can download there are admit cards by just directly visiting Osmania University website.

Candidates must follow the steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Click on the link to visit directly on Osmania University website @osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: After visiting on the home page, scroll down at the bottom of the page click on the link of CGPET 2019.

Step 3: After the click, a new dialogue box will open with the link of the admit card.

Step 4: click on the link and fill essential credentials which are to be needed like date of birth, registration number etc.

Step 5: click on the submit button, and download or take out the hard copy of the admit card for further references.

