CGPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2019 out: The admit cards for the CGPSC Assistant director examination 2019 have been issued by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has (CGPSC). Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting psc.cg.gov.in.

Steps to download the CGPSC Assistant Director Admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has (CGPSC), psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Candidates login for AD (PLANNING< ECONOMICS AND STATISTICS)-2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the CGPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Information related to CGPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2019:

Applications have been invited for 10 posts of Assistant Director in planning, statistics, and economics. The written exam for the same is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2019. The timings for the exam are 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the exam centers are located in Durg, Raipur and Bhilai districts.

About CGPSC:

About Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission: At the time of the re-organization of the state of Madhya Pradesh, the state of Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000. The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) was established under the provision of ACT 315 of the Constitution of India on May 23, 2001.

