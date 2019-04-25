CGPSC Jobs Recruitment 2019: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released over 117 posts for the candidates who are willing to opt for Librarian and Sports Officer. Interested candidate can apply for the post before or on May 4, 2019.

CGPSC Jobs Recruitment 2019: Aspirants were invited by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission for over 117 Librarian and Sports Officer posts on March 2, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the posts before May 4, 2019. Interested aspirants are requested to visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. The application process which began on April 5, offers over 56 vacancies to candidates willing to opt Librarian and 61 vacancies of Sports Officers.

Important Dates to note:

Starting date of online application: April 5, 2019

Last date of onine application: May 4, 2019

Error corrections of online application: May 7, 2019 to May 13, 2019

Age Limit:

21-30 years

Education qualification required for:

If you are applying for the post of Librarian , you must have Post Graduate Library science / Info science/ Documentation Science from a recognized University.

, you must have Post Graduate Library science / Info science/ Documentation Science from a recognized University. If you are opting for Sports Officer, you should have Post Graduate in Physical Education/ Sports science from a recognized university.

Online apllication link: psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/CMO2018_EXAM_SCHE.pdf

Note: Candidates can also apply for the post of Lecturer offered by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. The online application process which began on March 12, 2019 is likely to end on May 22, this year. Over 17 vacancies are released for the post of Lecturer, this year.

About Chhattisgarh Service Commission: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission was set in May 2001. The head quarters of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is situated in Shankar Nagar, Raipur near Bhagat Singh Chowk. Its main function is to conduct exams for appointments in the state services and consult the state government on topics like recruitment methods for the civil services and civil posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App