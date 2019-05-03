CGPSC Main Exam 2019: Exam dates released, check fee and other details @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Main Exam 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for CGPSC State Services Main Exam 2019. Candidates, who have qualified in CGPSC State Services Prelims Exam, can apply for mains exam on the official website @psc.cg.gov.in. The online application process for the State Mains exam 2018 will commence from May 7, 2019.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday has released the date sheet for the State Service Main Exam 2018. The exam which is scheduled to be held from June 23, 2019, to June 26, 2019. The aspiring candidates can check the official website @psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the exam online through the official website of the commission. The commission has already notified that the application form will be accepted only through online mode.

The online application process for the State Mains exam 2018 will commence from May 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm. The process will be ended on June 7, 2019 till 11:59 pm. For the error application correction process will be started from June 10, 2019. and will continue till June 17, 2019, 11:59 pm.

The application fee for the general category candidates will be Rs 400. The fee for the SC/ST/ or OBC candidates will be Rs 300 only. The candidates need to submit the application form and fee through the online mode on the official website. The fee can be paid through online mode by using Debit card/Credit card or Net banking.

The Chhattisgarh State Service Exam will consist of 7 papers which will include Language, Essay and five papers of general studies. For which the two papers will be conducted on July 23, 24, 25 in two shifts.

Paper VII will be conducted on June 26, 2019. The timing for the first shift will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The timing for the second paper will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The preliminary exam for the State Service 2018 was held on February 7, 2019. The exam witnessed a huge number of students who had appeared for the exams. Around 4128 were shortlisted for the Main Exam. The commission has conducted the exam to fill a vacancy of around 273 candidates in 17 services.

