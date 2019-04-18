CGPSC Prelims result 2018: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of State Service Prelims Exam 2018. As per the official data recieved a total of 4,128 candidates have qualified the Prelim examination that was conducted this year in the month of February.

CGPSC Prelims result 2018: The result for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has been released @ psc.cg.gov.in. The prelim examination was conducted on February 17, 2019. The commission has released the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) result at the official website of the commission @ psc.cg.gov.in. The results are available in pdf format at the site, the PDF contains roll number, and other details of the candidates who have qualified the examination and have qualified for the next round Mains.

As per the notification released by the commission more than four thousand candidates have been shortlisted to move for the second round- Mains. The candidates can check the PDF file by clicking here- Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) PDF FILE. As per the official data revived a total of 4,128 candidates have qualified the Prelim examination that was conducted this year in the month of February.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the main examination in June. The dates for conducting the papers all over the state will take place on June 21,22, 23, and 24 while the result of the main examination will be declared in the month of August 2019. The candidates who will qualify the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) main examination will further on have to appear in the personal interview round which will take place in the month of October 2019.

As now the results for CGPSC Prelims is out the commission will soon start the link for registering for Mains examination 2019. Candidates are requested to keep a check on the website for more details related to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Mains examination 2019.

The link for checking the roll number through the PDF file is given below. Candidates can check the results here: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) PDF FILE. Wishing you all the best for results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More