CGPSC prelims result 2019: CGPSC has declared the results for the preliminary examination for the State Service Exams 2018. The candidates can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), psc.cg.gov.in in order to access the result.

CGPSC prelims result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the results for the preliminary examination for the State Service Exams 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the same can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), psc.cg.gov.in. This year, a total number of 4,128 candidates qualified for the Mains exams. The preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Steps to check the Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying CGPSC prelims 2018 results present on the homepage.

Step 3: A pdf with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF.

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it with you for future references.

CGPSC Main exams pattern:

The main examination of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will be of subjective type.

First question paper:

General studies

Question: 100

Marks: 200

Duration of the exam: 2 hours

Negative marking: 1/3 marks for each wrong answer

Second question paper:

Aptitude test:

Questions: 100

Marks: 200

Duration of the exam: two hours

Negative marking: 1/3 marks for each wrong answer will be deducted.

About CGPSC:

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission was established on May 23, 2001. The head office of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is situated in Shankar Nagar, Raipur near Bhagat Singh Chowk. The main functions of the CGPSC are to conduct exams for appointments in the state services and consult the state government on topics like recruitment methods for the civil services and civil posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More