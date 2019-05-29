CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 declared at cgsos.co.in: Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) announced the high school certificate and higher secondary certificate Class 10th and Class 12th result (Main) on Wednesday, May 29. The results are available on the official website at www.cgsos.co.in.

CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 declared at cgsos.co.in: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) announced the high school certificate and higher secondary certificate Class 10th and Class 12th result on Wednesday, May 29. The results are available on the official website at www.cgsos.co.in. CGSOS had held exams of Class 10th and 12th in March and April. Students can visit the above-mentioned website and download their scores.

Check steps to download CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th Result 2019:

You need to visit the official website at cgsos.co.in. On the homepage, click on link for 10th and 12th Results 2019. Enter your credentials. Hit the submit option. CGSOS Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

There will be a compartment examination for the students who have been declared fail in the results. They will be allowed to sit in the exams again in August-September, said an official statement. As many as 77,518 students had registered for the exam among which 73,799 appeared. Reports said that 1753 students have passed the Chhattisgarh high school exam with flying colours and have secured the first division. A total of 9,874 students have cleared the exam in the second division and 23,669 in the third division.

