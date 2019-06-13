With the latest change in the central Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the PWD quota applicants are facing difficulty in applying at the university under the new set norms.

Under the newly constructed central Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the Delhi government last month across 11 districts, designated 27 government hospitals for the purpose of issuing disability certificates to the applicants.

Candidates applying to Delhi University (DU) under the disability quota are facing trouble as the University is accepting disability certificates only from few selected government hospitals. There are many students whose certificates are from the hospitals which are not present in the list. Many of them also have disability certificates issued by private hospitals.

With no adequate help and response from the university authorities, the candidates applying under disability quota are left helpless and are facing immense difficulty in applying at the university. There have always been talks about how to make university campuses more friendly for people with disabilities and to ease out things for them so that they don’t have to feel much difficulties. But the current decision seems to have only added more apprehensions in their admission procedure.

As per the act, atleast 5% of the total seats should be reserved for the applicants per institution under the disability quota. Relaxation must be given to the candidates so that the required 5% of seats assigned in disability quota can be filled.

With the admission season starting in Delhi University, let’s hope the universities authorities and government will take cognizance of this matter and will take quick steps to ease out the tension of students applying this year.

