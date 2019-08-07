Chartered Financial Analyst result for level 1 & 2 June session: CFA has released the much-awaiting result of Level 1 and Level 2 course exam. Candidates can check the result @ cfainstitute.org. To access the result candidates need to login into CFA account by entering Email and password and in case they forgot the password they can recreate it.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) result for Level 1 & 2 June session: Level 1 and level 2 course exams result has been declared by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute. Candidates who appeared in the CFA Level 1 and level 2 and desperately waiting for the result announce now can check the result by visiting the official website of CFA or click on the link to visit directly.

Follow the steps to check CFA Results 2019 for June Exam:

Step 1: Click on the link @ cfainstitute.org

Step 2: On the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: A Tab/ dialogue box will automatically appear with a link in Bold letter

Step 4: Click on the generated link, Access your Detailed Exam Result

Step 5: A new web page will appear

Step 6: Candidates need to login into CFA account with email and Password

Step 7: The result will appear on the computer screen

Step 8: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Note: Incase candidates forgot their password they can reset it by clicking on the link, Need help Logging in

