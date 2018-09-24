Chattisgarh PSC Recruitment 2018: A recruitment notification for the post of Reader has been released by the Chattisgarh Public Service Commission on its official website. Interested candidates can check the same by logging into the website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Chattisgarh PSC Recruitment 2018: The Chattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment to post of Reader in Health and Family Welfare Department under the government. The candidates who are interested in applying for the post can check the official notification regarding the vacancies on the official website of the Commission i.e. at http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/.

Moreover, according to reports, the interested candidates can start submitting their filled-up online applications from September 28, 2018, while the last date for the submission of the application forms online has been scheduled for October 27, 2018. Reports say that there are six vacant positions for Reader, which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Steps to check the official recruitment notification online:

Visit the official website of Chattisgarh Public Service Commission – http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ Search for the recruitment advertisement link and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a PDF Read the details on the notification carefully before applying for the post Download the notification and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and download the notification online, click on this link: http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/

